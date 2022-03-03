Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to revive bilateral ties, trade via improved connectivity

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad, and Tashkent vowed to revive the traditional cooperative partnership through improved connectivity.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who earlier lands in Islamabad on an official visit, addressed a joint presser with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, the premier Imran Khan said it is a matter of satisfaction that trade between the two brotherly countries increased by 50 percent in last one year while joint ventures between the business communities of the two countries enhanced by 5 percent.

Islamabad has decided to resume direct flights to Tashkent to improve connectivity which will also promote tourism and trade, PM said while he also mentioned that train route with Central Asian state will help boost linkages and will also benefit war-torn Afghanistan.

PM also mentioned that Pakistan and Uzbekistan will jointly produce a film on Mughal Emperor Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur.

During the meeting, Khan also exchanged views on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with the Uzbek President.

The Prime Minister said the United Nations should fully implement the international law against human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Over the Afghanistan dillema, Khan said we will be lobbying to unfreeze Kabul assets.

Earlier today, the two countries signed different Memorandum of Understandings including Strategic Partnership and Preferential Trade Agreement.

Others agreements include cooperation in the field of Television and Radio, Promotion of Pilgrimage Tourism, cooperation in the field of environment and climate change, Action Plan of practical measures in the field of security, and cooperation in Railways.