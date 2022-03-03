Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev lands in Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reports in local media said Mirziyoyev,64, arrived in the country’s federal capital Islamabad on a two-day state visit. On his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, he was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shavkat visited the South Asian country for the first since assuming office in 2016.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Pakistan on two-day official visit.



Prime Minister Imran Khan received him at Noor Khan Airbase.



The Uzbek President was accorded a red carpet welcome.

Mirziyoyev’s visit would mark the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Foreign Office said.

During the brief visit, President Mirziyoyev will call on President Arif Alvi and other officials. Both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security, and defence domains, per reports.

Foreign Office also added that the officials of the two sides will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Islamabad and Tashkent will sign a preferential trade agreement to lower duties on nearly three-dozen products, Prime Minister aide on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said.

He also mentioned that after the finalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), there will be a huge potential for trade growth in various sectors including textile.

The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, connecting Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan, will be a key area of deliberations. There will also be fruitful interaction with leading businessmen of the two countries, per reports.