12:00 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
PM Imran Khan vows to enhance economic ties with Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD –Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday discussed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the pace and momentum.

The prime minister underlined the importance of realising full potential in diverse areas to achieve common goals and objectives.

The prime minister underscored the need for enhancing bilateral economic relations through early conclusion of a Preferential Trade Agreement.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to timely completion of Trans-Afghan railway project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped that peace and stability in Afghanistan would help advance connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

The Uzbek President accepted the prime minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan, which would further boost existing bilateral cooperation in various fields including economic and trade relations between the two countries.

