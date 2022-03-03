PAKvAUS: Pakistani skipper looks to dash Aussies’ hopes in historic encounter

LAHORE – Despite losing three main players ahead of the home series, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is still determined to give the Australian squad a tough time as both sides gearing up for the Test series starting March 4.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the first Test against Cummins led squad, Babar Azam said that Pakistani players are aware of the importance of the much-anticipated series, and are well prepared as we have done a lot of training both in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

He mentioned that the exclusion of main players slightly disturbed the combination, saying Faheem Ashraf and seamer Hasan Ali were crucial for these games however he mentioned that it's part of the game.

The 27-year-old added that the visiting side is one of the best teams, adding that we can't take it easy against them. Fans can expect quality cricket from us, he said.

Posing full confidence on the current squad, Babar said we are in good shape and will try to make the most of our home conditions and get the best of our available players.

Earlier, pacer Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the first Test against Kangaroos due to injuries while Haris Rauf contracted coronavirus and went into isolation.

The three-match Test series is set to start from March 4 in Rawalpindi, as officials have finalized security arrangements, and over 4,000 cops will be deployed for the event.

Australia will face team green in three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and a Twenty20 International. Rawalpindi will host the opening Test and first white-ball leg of the series, while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Tests, respectively.

Pakistani Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

Schedule

• 4-8 March – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

• 12-16 March – 2nd Test, Karachi

• 21-25 March – 3rd Test, Lahore

• 29 March – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

• 31 March – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

• 2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

• 5 April – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi