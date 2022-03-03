PAKvsAUS – Australian bowling coach catches Covid-19 ahead of Test series in Pakistan

LAHORE – Australian spin bowling coach Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a day before the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia set to begin in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Covid-19 test of Ahmed returned positive on Monday when he took the test to join the visiting team at hotel following his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Australian consultant will spend five days in isolation and will be able to rejoin the team after providing two negative tests.

Aussies flew into South Asian country on Sunday for the historic tour scheduled to start from March 4 in nearly a quarter of a century.

This is for the first time the Australian squad lands in Pakistan after 24 years as they last time visited the country in 1998.

Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and the white-ball leg will be played in Karachi and Lahore.