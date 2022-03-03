US confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan after three-year break

ISLAMABAD - The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as country’s next ambassador to Pakistan.

The appointment of a US ambassador to the South Asian country was made around three years after Blome’s predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.

The US state department confirmed the developing on Twitter early Thursday.

“Congratulations to Donald Blome on being confirmed by the Senate as our next Ambassador to Pakistan,” it said. “Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights,” it wrote.

Blome is currently serving as the US Ambassador to Tunisia. He has also served US missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Last year in October, US President Joe Biden named Blome as new ambassador to Pakistan.

Donald Bloom, who is said to be fluent in Arabic, was earlier posted as the US Charge d’affaires at the Libyan Foreign Office in Tunis. He also worked as the Consul General at the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and the Director of the Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US State Department.

Blome, who was picked by former US President Donald Trump, also served as Political Counsel at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, and the Minister-Consultant for Economic and Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo.