US confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan after three-year break

11:11 AM | 3 Mar, 2022
US confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan after three-year break
Source: US State Department (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD - The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as country’s next ambassador to Pakistan.

The appointment of a US ambassador to the South Asian country was made around three years after Blome’s predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.

The US state department confirmed the developing on Twitter early Thursday.

“Congratulations to Donald Blome on being confirmed by the Senate as our next Ambassador to Pakistan,” it said. “Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights,” it wrote.

Blome is currently serving as the US Ambassador to Tunisia. He has also served US missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Last year in October, US President Joe Biden named Blome as new ambassador to Pakistan. 

Donald Bloom, who is said to be fluent in Arabic, was earlier posted as the US Charge d’affaires at the Libyan Foreign Office in Tunis. He also worked as the Consul General at the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and the Director of the Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US State Department.

Blome, who was picked by former US President Donald Trump, also served as Political Counsel at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, and the Minister-Consultant for Economic and Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo.

Masood Khan accepted as Pakistan's new ambassador ... 05:55 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The United States State Department has issued the agrément for the appointment of Sardar ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 768 new Covid-19 cases, 19 ...
09:11 AM | 3 Mar, 2022
Pakistan stays neutral at UN, urges all efforts ...
12:20 AM | 3 Mar, 2022
Woman polio worker shot dead in Peshawar
11:50 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Pakistani embassy provides food, shelter to ...
11:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
PM Imran launches Rs407 billion interest-free ...
10:35 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
Three martyred, 25 injured in explosion near ...
09:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hailey Baldwin pens a heartwarming birthday note for husband Justin Bieber
08:40 PM | 2 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr