This 5-year-old girl just made a new world record

The Guinness World Records has confirmed a five-year-old British girl as the youngest person to publish a book (female).

Born on July 4, 2016, Bella J Dark has authored 'The Lost Cat', published by Ginger Fyre Press (UK), on 31 January 2022.

The book tells the story of Snowy, a kitten who gets lost and learns a valuable lesson.

GWR has sent a confirmation mail to the parents of Dark, who is five years and 211 days old, after her book crossed the sale of 1,000 copies.

Chelsie Syme, Bella’s mother, helped her daughter write and illustrate the book.