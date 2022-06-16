This 5-year-old girl just made a new world record
Bella J Dark is now the youngest ever to publish a book
Share
The Guinness World Records has confirmed a five-year-old British girl as the youngest person to publish a book (female).
Born on July 4, 2016, Bella J Dark has authored 'The Lost Cat', published by Ginger Fyre Press (UK), on 31 January 2022.
The book tells the story of Snowy, a kitten who gets lost and learns a valuable lesson.
GWR has sent a confirmation mail to the parents of Dark, who is five years and 211 days old, after her book crossed the sale of 1,000 copies.
Chelsie Syme, Bella’s mother, helped her daughter write and illustrate the book.
Largest vampires' gathering in England breaks ... 02:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
LONDON – A charity group in England broke a world record by arranging the largest gathering of people dressed as ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Dollar sets new record, crosses Rs207 mark in interbank market02:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- IHC directs NA secretary to submit report on Shireen Mazari’s ...01:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- This 5-year-old girl just made a new world record01:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani bank wins terror-financing case in New York court12:49 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Yasir Shami roasts YouTuber who interviewed Dua Zehra and ...12:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Iqra Aziz faces severe backlash for wearing short dress09:15 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
- Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to ...10:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Adidas announces limited edition sneakers in collaboration with Dubai ...09:47 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022