Largest vampires' gathering in England breaks world record

LONDON – A charity group in England broke a world record by arranging the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires on the 125th anniversary of Dracula’s publication.

English Heritage managed to gather 1,369 vampires at Whitby Castle, Yorkshire on 26th May 2022, to break the previous record of 1,039 set at Doswell in Virgina, USA in 2011.

The participants stand together at the Whitby Castle for five minutes to set the new world record.

English Heritage is a charity that manages over 400 historic monuments, buildings and places. These include prehistoric sites, medieval castles, Roman forts and country houses.

The charity states that it uses these properties to "bring the story of England to life for over 10 million people each year".

Whitby Abbey is the ruins of a seventh century monastery and the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which makes it a popular tourist destination for fans of the book, the Guinness World Record stated in its blog.

Dracula is a gothic novel centred around vampire Count Dracula and vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing.