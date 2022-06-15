Largest vampires' gathering in England breaks world record
Share
LONDON – A charity group in England broke a world record by arranging the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires on the 125th anniversary of Dracula’s publication.
English Heritage managed to gather 1,369 vampires at Whitby Castle, Yorkshire on 26th May 2022, to break the previous record of 1,039 set at Doswell in Virgina, USA in 2011.
The participants stand together at the Whitby Castle for five minutes to set the new world record.
English Heritage is a charity that manages over 400 historic monuments, buildings and places. These include prehistoric sites, medieval castles, Roman forts and country houses.
The charity states that it uses these properties to "bring the story of England to life for over 10 million people each year".
Whitby Abbey is the ruins of a seventh century monastery and the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which makes it a popular tourist destination for fans of the book, the Guinness World Record stated in its blog.
Dracula is a gothic novel centred around vampire Count Dracula and vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing.
Tallest living woman bags three more world records 08:00 PM | 4 May, 2022
ISTANBUL – Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest living woman who stands 7 feet and 0.7 inches tall, has bagged three more ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Largest vampires' gathering in England breaks world record02:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- State Minister Hina Rabbani to brief FATF on Pakistan’s progress in ...01:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Hajj 2022 – Saudi Arabia announces new restrictions for women ...01:21 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto meets Iranian president, vows to strengthen ...12:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with killer dance moves on ...10:39 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Alizeh Shah shares stunning hair makeover video10:16 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Coke Studio hit track 'Peechay Hutt' makes its way to Ms Marvel ...10:23 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022