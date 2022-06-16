Yasir Shami roasts YouTuber who interviewed Dua Zehra and Zaheer (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Karachi girl Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed have been in the headlines since they tied the knot of their choice in April.

Recently, a YouTuber named Zunaira Mahum conducted the interview of the couple which sparked new controversy.

Daily Pakistan host Yasir Shami held a conversation with Zunaira to seek replies for what is being speculated on social media about her interview.

The Youtuber has claimed she has been following the Dua Zehra case from the start and has in-depth knowledge about the case. But she was found lacking basic information about the case when Yasir Shami questioned her about the technical terms and history of the case.

“Police and lawyers have more information than me,” she said when the DP host questioned her for not contacting the parents of Dua when they were searching for her.

Zunaira has no answers to the objectionable questions she put to the young couple in her interview.

Such questions have hurt the sentiments of Dua’s parents, Shami commented.

Zunaira said that the parents had hurt the sentiments of the couple by alleging that their daughter was in illegal confinement.

Responding to a question about two shadows seen on wall in the background of Dua and Zaheer, she said that these are of the Zaheer’s family members who were seeing into the room as the door was open.