Pakistan’s legendary dhol player Pappu Sain is no more

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace drummer Pappu Sain Sunday passed away after a protracted illness in Lahore, local media reported.

Reports quoting sources said Sain was admitted to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) for around a month. The deceased was suffering from liver cancer for over two years and was rushed to the medical after his health deteriorated in recent times.

The Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient was reportedly admitted due to accumulation of water in his stomach following the chronic medical condition.

Last month, Sain’s family sought financial help from the Punjab government for his treatment. Doctors have suggested a transplant to him in wake of serious liver damage.

Earlier, Punjab Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro also visited him in the hospital and presented the cheque to him.

Sain was an asset for the South Asian country. His art gained him fans across the globe. The musician was earlier associated with the famous Pakistani band Overload.