Pakistan’s legendary dhol player Pappu Sain is no more
Web Desk
12:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Pakistan’s legendary dhol player Pappu Sain is no more
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace drummer Pappu Sain Sunday passed away after a protracted illness in Lahore, local media reported.

Reports quoting sources said Sain was admitted to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) for around a month. The deceased was suffering from liver cancer for over two years and was rushed to the medical after his health deteriorated in recent times.

The Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient was reportedly admitted due to accumulation of water in his stomach following the chronic medical condition.

Last month, Sain’s family sought financial help from the Punjab government for his treatment. Doctors have suggested a transplant to him in wake of serious liver damage.

Earlier, Punjab Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro also visited him in the hospital and presented the cheque to him.

Legendary dhol player Gunga Saain dies of cardiac ... 02:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2021

The celebrated dhol player Gunga Sain has passed away in Lahore due to a cardiac arrest. The famous drummer has earned ...

Sain was an asset for the South Asian country. His art gained him fans across the globe. The musician was earlier associated with the famous Pakistani band Overload.

More From This Category
TV channels directed to show Pakistan’s new map ...
02:04 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Tarin hints at another petrol price hike as IMF ...
12:23 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
Zoya Nasir reveals she has crush on Junaid Safdar
11:26 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent ...
10:52 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
#PunjabEase attracts over 30,000 visitors in one ...
10:36 AM | 7 Nov, 2021
PM Imran takes notice of Nazim Jokhio murder ...
09:57 AM | 7 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s legendary dhol player Pappu Sain is no more
12:53 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr