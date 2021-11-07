TV channels directed to show Pakistan’s new map before airing 9pm news bulletin

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has directed all TV channels to air daily the political map of Pakistan before the 9pm news bulletin.

An official notification states, "All the news channels (both public and private) have to flash the political map of Pakistan for 02 seconds before airing the news bulletin at 09:00 pm on regular basis," read Pemra's letter, titled 'Streamlining Correct Use of Pakistan Political Map'.

In August last year, a historic move was observed when Prime Minister Imran Khan released fresh and official political map of Pakistan, showing the whole of Indian occupied Kashmir as part of the country.

The new map was released a day before Pakistan and whole Kashmiris are set to observe “Day of Exploitation” to protest abrogation of Article 370 by India on August 5 2019 to revoke the special status of the occupied Kashmir.