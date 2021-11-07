T20 World Cup – Pakistan opt to bat first against Scotland

DUBAI – Unbeaten Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first against Scotland in the teams' final Super 12 game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, eying their fifth win in a row.

With incredible performance in the opening days of the tournament, Pakistan has become the the first team to confirm their place in the semi-final.

Now, having enjoyed a break of four days, Pakistan squad can use the match against Scotland to get back into tournament mode and polish their plans ahead of the knockout stages.

Although their place in the top two is confirmed, a win over Scotland will ensure they get the top place in Group 2, and take on the second place finisher in Group 1 in the semis.

For Scotland, it's another chance to learn from the best team. Since their win against Bangladesh in their first game of round one, they haven't been able to challenge the strong sides as consistently as they might have liked in the Super 12 stage.

SQUADS

Probable XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Probable XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans/Hamza Tahir, Brad Wheal