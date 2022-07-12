Another PML-N minister resigns to run Punjab by-poll campaign
06:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
Another PML-N minister resigns to run Punjab by-poll campaign
Source: Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan (Facebook)
LAHORE – Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan has resigned from his ministry, days after three PML-N leaders stepped down to campaign for the ruling party in the upcoming by-elections.

Reports in local media said Khan will oversee the PML-N s election campaign in South Punjab while Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has accepted his resignation.

Previously, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique, and Awais Leghari resigned from their ministries to take part in the upcoming by-elections to 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly scheduled to be held on July 17.

PML-N ministers were reportedly given challenging tasks by top PML-N leadership to secure victory.

Earlier this year, the country’s top electoral body de-seated 25 dissident members of the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Out of these, five seats were reserved. The ECP has notified PTI members on all five reserved seats while there will be by-elections on the rest of the 20 seats.

PML-N ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman ...

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique have tendered ...

The Election Commission of Pakistan then announced a by-election for the 20 vacant seats of the provincial assembly.

Imran vows not to let 'man based in Lahore' steal ...

KHUSHAB – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan said once again on Friday that a man based in Lahore was trying to ...

