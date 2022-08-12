Nauman Ijaz leaves fans amused with new viral video
Share
Veteran star and talent powerhouse Nauman Ijaz is an incredibly gifted actor in Pakistan's entertainment industry. Alongside widespread applause for his impeccable talent, the fans are super fond of his quick wit and humour.
Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad actor demonstrated his humorous streak. While the veteran star is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse, it seems he is also a hard-core foodie but a fitness enthusiast who finds it super hard to diet and exercise..
Sharing his ordeal of working out and trying to lose weight, Ijaz has left the netizens amused with his relatable situation..
"Never give up on your dreams. Always keep sleeping ......Ufff Ya Allah koi aur easy tareqa ha weight loss ka.....Exercise keeps u active , don't follow me.", captioned the Raqeeb Se actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Naumaan has been hugely lauded for his spectacular performance in the star-studded drama Sang-e-Mah.
‘Quit acting,’ Yasir Hussain suggests Nauman ... 06:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Pakistan's versatile actor Yasir Hussain has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Nauman Ijaz leaves fans amused with new viral video07:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
- Sarfaraz Ahmed’s biography added to fourth-grade Urdu syllabus06:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Naseebo Lal bewitches fans with her soulful voice in new video05:16 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022