Nauman Ijaz leaves fans amused with new viral video
07:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Nauman Ijaz leaves fans amused with new viral video
Source: Naumaan Ijaz (Instagram)
Veteran star and talent powerhouse Nauman Ijaz is an incredibly gifted actor in Pakistan's entertainment industry. Alongside widespread applause for his impeccable talent, the fans are super fond of his quick wit and humour.

Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad actor demonstrated his humorous streak. While the veteran star is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse, it seems he is also a hard-core foodie but a fitness enthusiast who finds it super hard to diet and exercise..

Sharing his ordeal of working out and trying to lose weight, Ijaz has left the netizens amused with his relatable situation..

"Never give up on your dreams. Always keep sleeping ......Ufff Ya Allah koi aur easy tareqa ha weight loss ka.....Exercise keeps u active , don't follow me.", captioned the Raqeeb Se actor.

On the work front, Naumaan has been hugely lauded for his spectacular performance in the star-studded drama Sang-e-Mah.

