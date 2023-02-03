PM Shehbaz inaugurates Karachi nuclear power plant 

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday which will produce 1,100 megawatts of electricity.

The project has been completed with the assistance of China.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister stressed the need of fully tapping coal, wind and solar energy potential of the country to meet energy demand and reducing dependency on imported fuel for energy purpose, reported Radio Pakistan.

I inaugurated the 7th nuclear power plant of Pakistan & 3rd nuclear power plant built in Karachi yesterday. With the induction of K-3, the total nuclear power generation capacity has reached 3600 MW. The K-3 project has added a total of 1100 MW electricity to the national grid. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 3, 2023

“K-3 is a step forward in cooperation with Pakistan’s trusted friend China,” said the PM. He also congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China which led to the completion of the project.

The prime minister said in view of 27 billion dollars energy import bill, Pakistan requires alternative and cheaper sources of energy including solar, wind, hydel and nuclear.

He said Pakistan is gifted with enormous resources with the potential of producing 60,000 megawatts through hydel power.

Shehbaz Sharif said the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are greatly contributing to the country’s energy demands through the production of thousands of megawatts.

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, in a video message, emphasized the importance of using safe use of nuclear energy as Pakistan faced challenges of climate change.