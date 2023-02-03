Search

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on February 3, 2023

Web Desk 09:38 AM | 3 Feb, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on February 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.1 271.6
Euro EUR 298.27 298.87
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335.5 336.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.03 73.33
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.49 71.80
Australian Dollar AUD 188.9 191.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.73 720.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.95 203.15
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.11 39.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 877.76 886.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,790.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 206,200 PKR 2,420

