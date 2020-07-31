Five terrorists killed during operation in Dera Ghazi Khan

12:35 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
DERA GHAZI KHAN - Five terrorists have been killed after a major terror bid foiled in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the Radio Pakistan, the terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Police in the district.

According to the Police, the terrorists were killed during a search operation in the Arabi Tibba area of Tehsil Rojhan.

Heavy ammunition was also recovered during the operation.

