'No military solution': UN chief asks India, Pakistan resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully
Share
UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called on nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to “come together and seriously discuss their problems” stemming from the unresolved Kashmir dispute, saying his good offices are always available for mediation.
The UN chief warned that there was no “military solution” to the decades-old conflict.
“It is clear when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world,” he warned.
“I do believe that is absolutely essential to have a de-escalation of the situation, namely in the Line of Control” in the disputed Kashmir region, Guterres said, adding, “I think it’s absolutely essential for the two countries to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems.”
“And,” he added, “I think it’s essential that human rights are fully respected in all territories that you mentioned,” referring to the question in which the correspondent highlighted the continuing rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir.
He said he stood by his statement of Aug. 8, 2019, which called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions and the UN Charter.
“Now, things have not moved in the right direction, our good offices are always available, and we will insist within it on finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution.”
-
- 'No military solution': UN chief asks India, Pakistan resolve Kashmir ...10:47 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen from Monday10:21 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-30- ...09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary tie the knot in Karachi07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan06:48 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Sheheryar on way to recovery post surgery, thanks fans and followers ...03:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021