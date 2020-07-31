Pakistan will observe 'Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' on August 5, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced to observe ‘Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation in Indian occupied Kashmir) on August 5 (Wednesday).

In a press conference, while announcing to change the name of Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the day will be observed to mark one year of Indian government’s move of scrapping special status of the valley.

He said that on 5th August, last year, Modi government launched demographic apartheid in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into three parts.

The foreign minister also informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 5 to highlight struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom movement.

He reiterated government's resolve that entire Pakistani nation stands by with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech at UN General Assembly awakened the world and gave a new life to Kashmir dispute.

The Minister said Corona lockdown realized the world about difficulties being faced by the Kashmiri people who were in lockdown even before virus outbreak.

He said Pakistan's political leadership is united on the Kashmir issue and Indian attempts to jeopardize this unanimity have been frustrated.