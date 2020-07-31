PM Imran urges public to strictly follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha
01:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In a social media message, he said sacrifice of needless visits to loved-ones will ensure safe and blessed Eid for everyone.
The Prime Minister said Eid-ul-Azha is all about sacrifice and through our adherence to SOPs, we can be savior of humanity.
He urged the people to go outside on Eid when it is necessary and needed.
