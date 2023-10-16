Rashid Khan dedicates Afghanistan's World Cup win over England to Palestinians

NEW DELHI – Afghanistan registered a stunning 69-run win over defending champions England in the first major upset of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

Afghanistan bowled out England for 215 as they were pursuing a target of 285 runs. They have scripted just their second Cricket World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia.

Put in to bat first, Afghanistan built a decent total, but then outdid the England bowlers with their spin trio reigning over the famed English batting line-up.

After securing memorable win, Afghan spinner Rashid Khan took to social media platform X where he dedicated the victory to people of Afghanistan and Palestine.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan & Palestine. This will be one of the most memorable match. Thank you for your love and support,” he wrote.