PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta today (Friday).
According to the press release, all activities related to forestry and wildlife are labour intensive, these two sectors will play a more positive role in providing much needed local livelihood in the aftermath of COVID-19.
All segments of the society would actively participate in the “Plant for Pakistan Day”, which would be celebrated across the country.
Meanwhile talking to the Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure all administrative measures for strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of coronavirus on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
The Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister about his visits to Lahore and Peshawar and his upcoming tours to Quetta and Karachi to review implementation of SOPs regarding COVID-19.
- Pakistan surpasses 259,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,477 confirmed ...10:12 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
-
- 166 Pakistani pilots working in 10 countries have genuine and valid ...08:58 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta ...08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
- After Lahore, online traffic challan payment facility launched in ...11:53 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- Aagha Ali congratulates Sarah Khan on her engagement with Falaq Shabir06:07 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- YouTube takes down Hadiqa Kiani’s song about Kashmir02:43 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- Maya Ali experimenting with her cooking skills01:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020