PM Imran inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta today
Web Desk
08:27 AM | 17 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta today (Friday).

According to the press release, all activities related to forestry and wildlife are labour intensive, these two sectors will play a more positive role in providing much needed local livelihood in the aftermath of COVID-19.

All segments of the society would actively participate in the “Plant for Pakistan Day”, which would be celebrated across the country.

Meanwhile talking to the Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure all administrative measures for strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of coronavirus on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister about his visits to Lahore and Peshawar and his upcoming tours to Quetta and Karachi to review implementation of SOPs regarding COVID-19.

