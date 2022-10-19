Journalist Ayaz Amir’s wife arrested in daughter-in-law's murder case      

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Police on Wednesday arrested the wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir as the court canceled her bail in daughter-in-law Sara Bibi’s murder case.

Reports in local media said Samina Shah, the mother of culprit Shahnawaz Amir, was held as Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail rejected her bail application.

Shahnawaz's mother and the investigation officer appeared before the court for the case proceeding.

Meanwhile, the complainant’s counsel argued that Shah was named as an accused under the influence of her statements, saying all of her excuses were baseless.

He mentioned that Samina failed to escape as the maid came to know about the crime. The complainant’s counsel prayed before the court not to grant bail to the suspect. After the arguments, the court rejected her pre-arrest bail further.

Earlier, Samina Shah was granted an extension in bail as she appeared before the court with her lawyer. The case record was produced before the court by the investigation officer.

A sessions court discharged Ayaz Amir in the murder as police found no evidence connecting him to the case however Shahnawaz is in police custody.

Sara Inam was murdered by Shahnawaz who had allegedly put her body in the bathtub after killing her.

Sarah Inam laid to rest in Islamabad; father vows ... 06:56 PM | 28 Sep, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Sarah Inam, a Pakistani-Canadian allegedly killed her husband Shahnawaz Amir last week, was laid to ...

The horrific murder also created widespread outrage as masses and even celebrities called for justice for Sara, who had come to Pakistan from Canada to stay with her husband.

More to follow...