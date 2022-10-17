Shaheen Afridi seen taking tips from Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami

AUSTRALIA – Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has returned to the ground after a two-month break due to an injury, was seen taking tips from Indian pacer Mohammed Shami during the practice session before the Pakistan-England warmup match on Monday.

Expressed his excitement about his return to the ground earlier, Afridi told the International Cricket Council (ICC), "Feeling great to be back on the ground after two months."

Afridi has joined the team in Australia to play the T20 World Cup. He spent a few weeks in England to treat a ligament injury to his right knee that he sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July this year.

The pacer is also part of the squad playing the tournament's warm-up fixture against England today.

Recalling his time away from the team, Afridi said: "I got injured for the first time, so it was difficult staying away from the team."

He said all he thought about during his time away was to "return" to the team and shared his excitement for the World Cup, despite missing the recently held series against New Zealand and England.

"I missed the series in New Zealand and England, but I'm now very excited," the fast bowler said.