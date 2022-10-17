Shaheen Afridi seen taking tips from Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami

Pakistani speedster says excited on return to ground after two months
Web Desk
10:38 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Shaheen Afridi seen taking tips from Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami
Source: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Twitter)
Share

AUSTRALIA – Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has returned to the ground after a two-month break due to an injury, was seen taking tips from Indian pacer Mohammed Shami during the practice session before the Pakistan-England warmup match on Monday.

Expressed his excitement about his return to the ground earlier, Afridi told the International Cricket Council (ICC), "Feeling great to be back on the ground after two months."

Afridi has joined the team in Australia to play the T20 World Cup. He spent a few weeks in England to treat a ligament injury to his right knee that he sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July this year.

The pacer is also part of the squad playing the tournament's warm-up fixture against England today.

Recalling his time away from the team, Afridi said: "I got injured for the first time, so it was difficult staying away from the team."

He said all he thought about during his time away was to "return" to the team and shared his excitement for the World Cup, despite missing the recently held series against New Zealand and England.

"I missed the series in New Zealand and England, but I'm now very excited," the fast bowler said.

More From This Category
England beat Pakistan by six wickets in T20 World ...
02:32 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Sarfaraz Ahmad’s younger brother joins Pakistan ...
12:05 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Injured Shaheen returns ahead of ...
11:43 AM | 17 Oct, 2022
PFRA delegation calls on NC Chairman Haroon Malik
08:53 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Rizwan records title triumph in 5th PGA Jinnah ...
08:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan finish ...
05:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TV actor Imran Ashraf, wife Kiran Dar announce divorce
10:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr