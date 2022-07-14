Karachi man boils wife in cauldron for refusing to engage in 'illicit relationships' 

01:17 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Karachi man boils wife in cauldron for refusing to engage in 'illicit relationships' 
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – A woman was killed and boiled in a large pot by husband for allegedly refusing to engage in illicit relationship in Pakistan’s largest city, it emerged on Thursday. 

Reports said that police discovered the body of the mother of the six children in a cauldron in a kitchen of a private school located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area after her 15-year-old dialed the police helpline. 

The body of the victim, identified as Nargis, has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The suspect, who hails from Bajaur tribal district, worked as a watchman at the school and lived in the servant quarters of the education facility. 

As per initial investigation, the suspect first asphyxiated his wife with a pillow before boiling her body in the cauldron in front of his children.

A fight ensured between the couple, according to reports, after the victim refused to accept his demand to engage in illicit relationships. 

Police have registered a case against the suspect and raids are being conducted to arrest him as he has fled from the scene with three children while three other kids are in the custody of police. 

Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and ... 11:30 AM | 23 May, 2022

A Pakistan national man gunned down his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over divorce dispute in the US state of Texas, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today ...
02:15 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Miftah Ismail confirms revival of loan agreement ...
02:40 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Pakistan reports another polio case in North ...
01:52 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports two deaths, 390 ...
11:49 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Watch: Chakwal-based complainant in Imran Riaz ...
10:39 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Pakistan likely to slash petrol price by Rs18 per ...
09:13 AM | 14 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani, Sonu Nigam’s performance in Dubai concert leaves fans swooning
11:35 AM | 14 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr