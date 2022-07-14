Karachi man boils wife in cauldron for refusing to engage in 'illicit relationships' 

KARACHI – A woman was killed and boiled in a large pot by husband for allegedly refusing to engage in illicit relationship in Pakistan’s largest city, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said that police discovered the body of the mother of the six children in a cauldron in a kitchen of a private school located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area after her 15-year-old dialed the police helpline.

The body of the victim, identified as Nargis, has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The suspect, who hails from Bajaur tribal district, worked as a watchman at the school and lived in the servant quarters of the education facility.

As per initial investigation, the suspect first asphyxiated his wife with a pillow before boiling her body in the cauldron in front of his children.

A fight ensured between the couple, according to reports, after the victim refused to accept his demand to engage in illicit relationships.

Police have registered a case against the suspect and raids are being conducted to arrest him as he has fled from the scene with three children while three other kids are in the custody of police.