Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today to bring back over 83,000 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – The post-Hajj flight operation was set to commence on Thursday as the first flight will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Hundreds of flights of Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will bring back pilgrims who went to the kingdom on the government’s scheme in nearly one-month-long operations.

A spokesperson of the Pakistani flag carrier told a publication that PIA will bring back over 28,000 pilgrims to its homeland in more than 154 post-Hajj flights and PIA’s post-Hajj flight operation will conclude on August 13.

Pilgrims who performed this year's Hajj under the government scheme would be facilitated with their boarding cards and baggage before arriving at the airport, the spokesman said, adding that the initiative will be convenient for pilgrims.

The flight operation from Madina would start on July 18, Butt said, adding that the nearly one-month-long post-Hajj flight operation to bring more than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia would continue without any break till August 13.

Officials of religious affairs and interfaith harmony, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the airlines concerned will welcome the returning pilgrims, while five liters of Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

Last month, at least five Pakistani pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Hajj Mission revealed as three of the pilgrims died in Makkah and the other two passed away in Madinah.

This year, Saudi Arabia allotted the South Asian nation a quota of more than 83,000 pilgrims. Around one million pilgrims performed the Hajj this year after Kingdom eased Covid restrictions for the first time in two years.