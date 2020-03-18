Pakistan remembers war hero MM Alam on his 7th death anniversary
Share
ISLAMABAD - The seventh death anniversary of the hero of Indo-Pak War of September 1965 Air Commodore M.M Alam is being observed today (Wednesday).
Air Commodore M M Alam was awarded with the third highest military award of Sitara-e-Jurat for his dauntless and chivalrous contributions during the 1965 war.
He, with his F-86 Sabre downed five Indian Air Force aircraft in 1 minute during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, all five aircraft are Hawker Hunter aircraft on one sortie.
During the war of 1965, he destroyed 11 Indian Air force (IAF) jets nine were shot down while two were partially damaged.
Nations recognized his contribution and extra ordinary skills and awarded MM Alam with the titles such as ‘Falcon’ and ‘Little Dragon’.
M M Alam breathed his last on this day in 2013.
- Saudi Arabia suspends Friday, other prayers at mosques12:17 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Lockdown can be imposed if situations worsen in Sindh, says ...12:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus outbreak: Tunisia imposes curfew as death toll rises to ...11:38 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan remembers war hero MM Alam on his 7th death anniversary10:37 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
-
- Met Gala postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic12:25 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment12:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- 'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus12:04 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019