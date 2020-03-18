Coronavirus outbreak: Tunisia imposes curfew as death toll rises to 7,900 across the globe

Tunis - Tunisian President Kais Saied imposed a curfew throughout the country in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the presidential administration said on Twitter.

"President Kais Saied ordered the introduction of a curfew countrywide from 6 pm to 6 am," the administration said.

Previous reports said Tunisia was closing all borders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, more than 190,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide with more deaths outside China.

More than 179,000 people in over 150 countries have gotten infected, most have recovered, over 7,900 people have died.

In United Kingdom, the death toll rose to 71 after another 16 new deaths.

In France, health authorities say 27 more people have died from the coronavirus bringing the total death toll to 175.

In Spain, death toll rose to 553 after 191 new deaths while confirmed cases reached 1748.

In Italy, death toll rose to 2035 after 345 new deaths while cases of coronavirus reached over 31,000.

In the United States, death toll rose 102 after 14 new deaths while confirmed cases coronavirus reached 6176.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic.