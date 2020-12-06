Thousands evacuated in Germany to diffuse World War 2 bomb
05:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Thousands evacuated in Germany to diffuse World War 2 bomb
FRANKFURT – Nearly 13,000 residents from an upscale Frankfurt neighbourhood have been evacuated on Sunday from their homes so an unexploded bomb from World War II could be defused.

The residents of Gallus district of Germany's financial capital, Frankfurt, had to leave their homes for the safe removal of a British 500-kilogram bomb from World War II, the DW reported.

Residents who have no other accommodation until Sunday evening were advised to move to a nearby exhibition hall.

Discoveries like this are regular occurrences all over Germany, including an ‘earthquake bomb’ found in October near the German-Polish border.

Several other bombs were also discovered and defused in Germany earlier this year.

