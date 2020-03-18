ECC meeting to discuss five-point agenda today
ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday).
According to media reports, during the meeting the meeting, a five-point agenda will be discussed.
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will present a detailed summary of liabilities of up to Rs. 1.69 billion on import of LNG while the Ministry of Industry and Production will present a summary on the export of sugar during the meeting.
During the meeting, summaries on supplementary grants for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Islamabad administration will also be presented.
