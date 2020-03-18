ECC meeting to discuss five-point agenda today
Web Desk
09:59 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss five-point agenda today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, during the meeting the meeting, a five-point agenda will be discussed.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) will present a detailed summary of liabilities of up to Rs. 1.69 billion on import of LNG while the Ministry of Industry and Production will present a summary on the export of sugar during the meeting.

During the meeting, summaries on supplementary grants for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Islamabad administration will also be presented.

More From This Category
Lockdown can be imposed if situations worsen in ...
12:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Pakistan remembers war hero MM Alam on his 7th ...
10:37 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss five-point agenda today
09:59 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Sindh govt imposes complete ...
08:50 AM | 18 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan asks rich economies to ...
11:37 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
'No need to panic': PM Imran addresses nation as ...
08:53 PM | 17 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for coronavirus
02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr