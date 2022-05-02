UAE experts team to visit Pakistan amid efforts for economic stability
ISLAMABAD – A delegation of UAE's economic experts is set to pay an emergency visit to Pakistan as the newly-formed government is making efforts to stabilise the country’s economy.
Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the team is visiting Pakistan to implement the decisions taken by the leadership of both countries at a recent meeting held in Abu Dhabi.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went the UAE after wrapping up his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia where he hold key meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
PM Sharif met with Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi where both sides reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.
The two leaders also agreed to build partnerships and accelerate cooperation in the areas of investment, economic development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture.
The information minister in a series of tweets said that the UAE delegation call on the prime minister in Lahore tomorrow [Tuesday] to hold discussion on proposals to boost economic cooperation with Pakistan.
It will dilate upon ways and means to promote trade and investment relations, Aurangzeb added.
She said that the foreign delegation will also be briefed about Pakistan's investment policy and environment.
The deliberations will also focus on cooperation in the areas of energy and petroleum industry.
