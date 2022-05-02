Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine amid war with Russia
Share
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv where she went to meet the people displaced by the war but her visit was interrupted by air-raid sirens.
The Eternals actor is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency that reveals that more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months.
During the visit to the station, the 46-year-old met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day.
"They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," she said in reply.
During the visit, the Maleficent star also tickled a small girl who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.
Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visits the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy of UNHCR.
Photo: Ukrainian Railways. pic.twitter.com/KNmnKyYur8— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022
Soon the air-raid sirens started to sound, and Jolie together with her aides quickly walked out of the station and got into a waiting car.
Last month, Jolie visited Yemen as a special envoy where millions of people have been displaced by war.
Angelina Jolie responds to a letter from an ... 12:14 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie is known for her philanthropy as well as acting talent. This time around Angelina is said ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- UAE experts team to visit Pakistan amid efforts for economic ...02:51 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Tarin takes a jibe at Miftah for removing FBR chairman despite record ...02:17 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto spends Eid with sister Bakhtwar in UAE01:40 PM | 2 May, 2022
- NAB Lahore defends probe against Farah Khan01:05 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Watch: Babar Azam stitches Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Saudi Arabia10:40 AM | 2 May, 2022
- Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022