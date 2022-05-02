Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine amid war with Russia

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv where she went to meet the people displaced by the war but her visit was interrupted by air-raid sirens.

The Eternals actor is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency that reveals that more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months.

During the visit to the station, the 46-year-old met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day.

"They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," she said in reply.

During the visit, the Maleficent star also tickled a small girl who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.

Actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visits the central railway station in Lviv to welcome the internally displaced Ukrainians arriving on an evacuation train from Pokrovsk, a city in Donetsk Oblast, on April 30. Jolie is a special envoy of UNHCR. Photo: Ukrainian Railways. pic.twitter.com/KNmnKyYur8 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 30, 2022

Soon the air-raid sirens started to sound, and Jolie together with her aides quickly walked out of the station and got into a waiting car.

Last month, Jolie visited Yemen as a special envoy where millions of people have been displaced by war.