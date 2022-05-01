PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince vow to strengthen bilateral ties
11:15 AM | 1 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince vow to strengthen bilateral ties
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached home after three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

At his return to the home, the prime minister had a brief stoppage at Abu Dhabi.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ahead of their meeting at Royal Palace, Qasr-e Al-Shatie.

The prime minister and UAE Crown Prince also discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

During his visit, the Prime Minister held detailed meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

He also performed Umrah and paid respect at Raza-e-Rasool (SAWW).

