Sheikh Rashid's nephew arrested over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigators have arrested PTI lawmaker and nephew of former interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, for chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Masjid-i-Nabwi.

Reports in local media said the nephew of the former security czar was detained by government officials, who were dressed in civilian clothes, soon after he landed at New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

PTI MNA earlier shared a clip while he was performing Umrah in which he mentioned the unfortunate scenes at the holy mosque.

The development comes after a case was lodged against Rashid Shafiq, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and 150 others in Faisalabad for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy mosque.

Meanwhile, the Awami Muslim League chief condemned the arrest, saying people would harass them wherever they went.

On Thursday, a group of people surrounded the delegation of the Pakistani government when it entered the Prophet’s mosque and started raising unwelcoming slogans against it, violating the sanctity of the mosque where Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) is located.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media to condemn the people involved in it.