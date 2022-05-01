Sheikh Rashid's nephew arrested over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigators have arrested PTI lawmaker and nephew of former interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, for chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Masjid-i-Nabwi.
Reports in local media said the nephew of the former security czar was detained by government officials, who were dressed in civilian clothes, soon after he landed at New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.
PTI MNA earlier shared a clip while he was performing Umrah in which he mentioned the unfortunate scenes at the holy mosque.
The development comes after a case was lodged against Rashid Shafiq, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and 150 others in Faisalabad for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy mosque.
Meanwhile, the Awami Muslim League chief condemned the arrest, saying people would harass them wherever they went.
On Thursday, a group of people surrounded the delegation of the Pakistani government when it entered the Prophet’s mosque and started raising unwelcoming slogans against it, violating the sanctity of the mosque where Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) is located.
Pakistanis arrested for sloganeering at ... 04:31 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – The Saudi Arabian authorities on Friday arrested five Pakistani individuals for violating the sanctity ...
The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media to condemn the people involved in it.
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Sheikh Rashid's nephew arrested over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident01:06 PM | 1 May, 2022
- Eidul Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting committee to meet in ...12:32 PM | 1 May, 2022
- Ogra reduces LPG price by Rs15.27 per kg11:50 AM | 1 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince vow to strengthen bilateral ties11:15 AM | 1 May, 2022
- Prime Minister of British Virgin Islands arrested in US10:45 AM | 1 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat’s bold photo sets internet on fire05:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Saba Qamar dazzles at the premiere of her film "Ghabrana Nahi Hai"05:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Celebrities react to torture, abuse of Golden Man of Islamabad10:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022