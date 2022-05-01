Pakistan Army chief breaks fast with soldiers deployed in Padhar Sector: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday interacted with front line soldiers stationed at the Padhar Sector, the military media wing said.

General Bajwa visited the Line of Control for the second time in three days to boost the morale of Pakistani soldiers who render ultimate sacrifices for the national cause.

A press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen Bajwa was briefed on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and the operational readiness of the formation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited front line troops in Padhar Sector. COAS was briefed on the latest situation along LOC and operational readiness of the formation.@OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/JY9UaoD92K — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 30, 2022

The top general lauded the professional excellence of the troops stationed at the Line of Control (LOC). COAS also had Iftar with officers and soldiers.

Earlier on his arrival, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander, received the COAS.

Pakistan Army chief appreciates troops’ combat ... 07:56 PM | 27 Apr, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) ...

On Wednesday, Army Staff visited Chakothi Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of the formation.