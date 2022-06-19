Pakistan Railways increases fares second time in a week
10:50 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced increasing fares of all passenger and freight trains in view of the recent jump in the fuel prices.

The increase in train fares, which follows a hike of 15 per cent announced earlier this week, will take effect from June 21 (Tuesday).

According to a notification issued, after the recent sharp rise in prices of petroleum products, the hike will be 5 percent for inter-city, mail and express trains as well as other passenger trains. The fares of freight trains operating on branch lines across the country have been increased by 10 percent.

The recent fare hike, which is in tandem with a steady inflationary trend and spike in fuel prices, will place a heavy financial burden on passengers travelling choosing the cheap travel across the country while limiting their mobility and routine business.

Earlier this week, the government had announced that fares for express trains would be increased by 10 percent while freight rates would see a hike of 15 percent.

However, the railways minister said fares for normal passenger trains would see no increase to reduce the financial burden on low-income commuters.

