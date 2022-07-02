Pakistani stars react to recent hike in petrol prices
2 Jul, 2022
Pakistani stars react to recent hike in petrol prices
Amid the financial crisis aggravating day by day, the PML-N-led coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased the petrol price by around Rs100 per litre.

The government on Thursday announced a hike of Rs14.85 per litre in the price of petrol, the fourth such raise in the last 35 days, taking the cumulative amount of all hikes since May 26 to nearly Rs100.

Pakistani celebrities have also taken to social media handles and reacted to the recent petrol price hike. Needless to say, the masses and celebrities are anything but pleased over the rising inflation in the country. Feroze Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt and others shared their concerns over the recent development.

