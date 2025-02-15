Pakistan star couples spread Love on Valentine’s Day with romantic viral posts

Showbiz couples embraced spirit of love on Valentine’s Day, with many taking to social media to share special messages for their significant others. As internet remains divided on celebration of Valentine’s Day, those who have found their soulmates are making it a point to express their affection online.

Social media platforms are flooded with sweet wishes including Danish Taimoor, Atif Aslam, Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Ayeza Khan, and others. Several celebs filled Feb 14 with messages of warmth and affection, leaving masses in awe.

Celebrities sharing their expressions of love remind fans of the importance of cherishing the ones they hold dear.

Here’s how to look at how these stars are marking Valentine’s Day with their loved ones.