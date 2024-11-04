Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Aima Baig sparks rumours of new romance with ‘Zeno’ after romantic dinner

Singer Aima Baig has been in the spotlight on social media recently due to her conflict with fellow singer Sarah Raza Khan. However, Aima has once again captured the attention of social media users.

This time, her popularity is attributed to a person who has been seen with her for the second time, and she appears to be in love with him.

A few days ago, Aima Baig uploaded a story on social media featuring a dinner with a person named “Zeno.” Now, she has shared a new picture where this person is expressing his love for her.

In the photo shared by the singer, it can be seen that a dessert is served on the dinner table, with “I love you” written in chocolate.

Aima has also shared a picture of herself wearing a green western dress.

In the caption accompanying the images, Aima wrote, “I’ve never felt this special before.”

There is much speculation on social media about Aima Baig’s relationship with this new person, but the singer has not yet made an official announcement about her new relationship.

It is worth noting that the singer was previously engaged to actor Shahbaz Shigri, but they announced the end of their engagement on social media.

