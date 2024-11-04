Scuffle breaks out between PTI’s Shahid Khattak and PML-N’s Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD – A scuffle broke out between PTI’s Shahid Khattak and PML-N’s Atta Tarar during the National Assembly session.

In the assembly session, the government introduced various bills through a supplementary agenda.

The National Assembly passed a bill by majority vote to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to 34.

During this time, the opposition created a commotion, encircling the speaker’s dais and tearing up copies of the bill.

A fight erupted between PTI’s Shahid Khattak and PML-N’s Atta Tarar.

As the situation worsened, the Sergeant-at-Arms entered the chamber.