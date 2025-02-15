What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan from February 16 2025?

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for Pakistanis as major reduction in petrol, and diesel prices is on cards, with rates expected to come down by Rs9-10 per litre from February 16.

Reports in local media said consumers will receive much-needed relief as substantial reduction in petroleum prices is expected to take effect from February 16 Sunday.

Under new changes, high-speed diesel is likely to see drop of Rs9.11 per litre, while petrol may become Rs2.50 cheaper per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Current Price Change Expected Price Petrol 257.13 2.50 254.63 Diesel 267.95 9.11 258.84

This price cut aligns with the ongoing decline in global crude oil prices, which have had a direct impact on local petroleum rates.

Sources say that oil industry has already submitted its working calculations to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which will send its final recommendations to the government on February 15.

Once approved, the Finance Ministry will issue an official notification to set the new petroleum prices for the next 15 days. This expected price drop will bring financial relief to consumers, especially ahead of Ramadan.