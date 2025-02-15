Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan from February 16 2025?

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for Pakistanis as major reduction in petrol, and diesel prices is on cards, with rates expected to come down by Rs9-10 per litre from February 16.

Reports in local media said consumers will receive much-needed relief as substantial reduction in petroleum prices is expected to take effect from February 16 Sunday.

Under new changes, high-speed diesel is likely to see drop of Rs9.11 per litre, while petrol may become Rs2.50 cheaper per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Current Price Change Expected Price
Petrol 257.13 2.50 254.63
Diesel 267.95 9.11 258.84

This price cut aligns with the ongoing decline in global crude oil prices, which have had a direct impact on local petroleum rates.

Sources say that oil industry has already submitted its working calculations to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which will send its final recommendations to the government on February 15.

Once approved, the Finance Ministry will issue an official notification to set the new petroleum prices for the next 15 days. This expected price drop will bring financial relief to consumers, especially ahead of Ramadan.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 February 2025 Saturday
 
Currency Buying Selling
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25
US Dollar USD 279.75
Euro EUR 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95
Australian Dollar AUD 176.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6
China Yuan CNY 37.59
Danish Krone DKK 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47
Indian Rupee INR 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18
New Zealand $ NZD 155.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71
Thai Baht THB 8.03
 

