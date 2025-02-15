Lahore woman jumps to death from 7th floor near Askari-XI area

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore – A tragic incident has been reported from the provincial capital Lahore, where a young woman committed suicide, by jumping from high rise building on Friday.

Local police started an investigation into the accident, as Sumayya, a resident of Mehr Town, died after jumping from the seventh floor of B-2 Apartments in the city’s Askari-XI area.

The woman was declared dead at the scene before getting any medical help. “We received a call reporting the incident and immediately dispatched a team to the location,” said a local cop. “The body has been transferred to a local hospital for a postmortem examination. We have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”

Lahore police are interrogating witnesses and gathering evidence. Cops are also reviewing security footage from the apartment complex, if available.  Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

