Blast in Laos leaves four dead, including Chinese nationals

VIENTIANE – An explosion at Chinese-owned store in Oudomxay province left four people dead, including Chinese nationals on Friday.

Chinese consulate in Laos confirmed the incident at a store in Nasao village, which also injured three others. Local authorities are currently looking into the cause of the explosion. The incident, described as a fire and explosion, caused significant damage to surrounding homes.

Beijing Ambassador to Laos, Fang Hong, pledged to do everything possible to assist those injured and support the families of the victims.

Further details are expected as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.