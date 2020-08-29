Cop killed in road mishap in Lahore

LAHORE - A police official from Police Line Gila Gujjar Singh was killed in a road accident in Lahore on late Thursday night.

According to media details, the incident occurred after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck at the Kacha Jail Road in Kot Lakhpat area of the city, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital, however, the driver of the truck managed to flee from the accident scene.