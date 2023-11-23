Ali Zafar honoured with "Best Pakistani Singer" award at DIAFA 2023

DIAFA, an illustrious international awards ceremony held annually since 2017, stands as a beacon illuminating the exceptional achievements of artists from the Arab world and global luminaries. Esteemed Pakistani icons like Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, and Maya Ali have graced its stage, adding to the grandeur of this celebration.

In the radiant spotlight of DIAFA 2023, Zafar emerges as the Best Pakistani Singer, a title that crowns his musical journey with unparalleled distinction. Accompanied by his wife, Ayesha Fazli, his presence at this prestigious event is a testament to his global resonance.

Ali Zafar, the virtuoso of melody, transcends the role of a mere singer; he orchestrates a symphony of talent that effortlessly traverses borders and genres. Whether serenading with soulful ballads or igniting the stage with electrifying performances, Zafar stands as a musical luminary whose artistry captivates audiences worldwide.

Beyond the accolade, Zafar had the opportunity to mingle with international luminaries, including Aditi Rao Hyderi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Turkish sensation Burak Deniz. The pictures went viral across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Zafar will be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.