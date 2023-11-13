Ali Zafar gets trolled over viral shirtless pictures

Multi-talented Pakistani artist Ali Zafar amassed huge fan following online as the Teefa in Trouble actor continues to delight fans and social media users with her singing skills, artwork and even brainstorming posts.

Lately, the 43-year-old created an uproar as he shared scandalous pictures of himself showing his furry armpits. "Do you like to see things in colour or B&W?", he asked in the caption.

As netizens love to interact with Channo crooner on social media, this time he triggered unwanted response with few shirtless pictures.

Fans online had two reactions, one group loved Ali’s aesthetics, bold avatar of the rockstar while another group took to trolling the singer-actor.

Trolled by the keyboard warriors, Ali’s new snaps drew widespread critique from the netizens and fans alike.

Here’s how people reacted