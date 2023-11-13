100 Prize Bond November 2023: Check draw date, and balloting details here

Prize Bond is a lottery bond by chance, a non-interest bearing security regulated by State Bank of Pakistan. It is generally considered safe for being refundable to the bearer of the bond on demand.

Hundreds of thousands of people buy these prize bonds every month to try luck in quarterly draws.

People are now looking for the balloting of Rs100 prize bond that is slated for this week.

100 Prize Bond November 2023 Results

The balloting for Draw No. 44 of the Rs100 prize bond will be held in Lahore on 15th November 2023 (Wednesday).

100 Prize Bond Winning Prize