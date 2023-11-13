Cop martyred, over dozen others injured in second attack on gas company convoy in D.I Khan

PESHAWAR – Another convoy of the gas company comes under attack in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

The recent attack occurred near Drazanda in Dera Ismail Khan leaving a police personnel martyred and 12 others injured.

Soon after the attack, rescuers shifted the injured to the hospital. Two injured are said to be in critical condition.

This is the second terror attack in a month in the Drazanda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan. Last week, two police officers were martyred and three others injured in attacks on security force posted at an oil and gas company in the same area of D.I Khan.

Local police said additional forces were sent to the attack location, and the search for the assailants was underway.

Pakistan’s two provinces Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan witnessed a sharp uptick in terror attacks in which citizens and security forces were targeted.