Champions Trophy 2025 Final: New Zealand opt to bat first against India in battle for trophy

DUBAI – Confident New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the highly anticipated title clash of Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

This marks a tough run for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has now lost 12 consecutive tosses.

In a change to their lineup, New Zealand brings in Nathan Smith to replace the injured Matt Henry. Meanwhile, India has opted to go unchanged as they look to clinch the coveted title.

It’s been 25 years since India and New Zealand last played against each other in an ODI final, where New Zealand won the ICC Knockout title in a very close match. Fans are hoping for a similar exciting game when the two teams play in Dubai today. For fans of both teams, winning an ICC trophy has been difficult in recent years. So, whoever wins today will surely celebrate it a lot.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

More Updates to follow…