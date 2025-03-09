Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Champions Trophy 2025 Final: New Zealand opt to bat first against India in battle for trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 Final New Zealand Opt To Bat First Against India In Battle For Trophy

DUBAI – Confident New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the highly anticipated title clash of Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

This marks a tough run for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has now lost 12 consecutive tosses.

In a change to their lineup, New Zealand brings in Nathan Smith to replace the injured Matt Henry. Meanwhile, India has opted to go unchanged as they look to clinch the coveted title.

It’s been 25 years since India and New Zealand last played against each other in an ODI final, where New Zealand won the ICC Knockout title in a very close match. Fans are hoping for a similar exciting game when the two teams play in Dubai today. For fans of both teams, winning an ICC trophy has been difficult in recent years. So, whoever wins today will surely celebrate it a lot.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke

More Updates to follow…

 

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search