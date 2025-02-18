Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange inaugurated in Pakistan’s capital

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally inaugurated the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Interchange located in F-8 sector of Islamabad, a project that will make the traffic flow smooth in the capital city.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Islamabad administration and the contractors for completing the project within 84 days.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said future beautification plan and development projects for Islamabad will be carried out in consultation with the interior minister.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the interchange is a major three-level infrastructure project, which connects key areas such as the Blue Area, government departments, the Red Zone, and the PIMS hospital.

He said the project will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the capital city.

The minister said a plantation drive will also be launched in Islamabad, particularly at the Margalla Hills, to make the federal capital greener, Radio Pakistan reported.